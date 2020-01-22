BELMONT — Police have identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal crash on Route 107 as Jackson Brulotte, 19, of Gilmanton Iron Works.
Brulotte was driving a four-door 2004 Honda Civic southbound when police said for reasons yet unknown, he crossed the solid double yellow line, colliding head-on with a northbound 1997 Honda CR-V being operated by Timothy Stevens, 18, of Gilmanton.
Belmont Chief of Police Mark Lewandoski said the road where the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. has a posted speed limit of 40 mph. If both vehicles were being driven at the speed limit the combined impact speed was 80 mph, the chief said.
“Thankfully there were no passengers,” he said.
Firefighters from Belmont, Laconia and Gilmanton used the Jaws of Life to cut the victims from the wreckage of the ruined vehicles. Lewandoski came upon the accident while he was driving to the station to begin his shift and said good Samaritans had stopped and were rendering aid to the injured drivers. He said Stevens told him he was heading to class at Gilford High School when the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m.
Belmont Fire Chief Mike Newhall said he requested from the scene that the DHART helicopter meet the ambulance carrying Brulotte at Lakes Region General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries before he could be flown.
Stevens sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. His family reports he is in stable condition, but faces an extended recovery time.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing with the assistance of the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team.
A section of Route 107 known locally as the Province Road in the area of Brown Hill and Rogers Road remained closed for more than five hours while the crash was being investigated and the debris cleared.