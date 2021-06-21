Police have identified the Manchester man and woman who died in a motorcycle crash on Wellington Road.
Thembalethu Dhliwayo, 31, was the driver. His passenger was Brigit Feeney, 33, Manchester police said in a news release on Monday.
Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to the area of 1112 Wellington Road for reports of a motorcycle accident and saw that a single motorcycle had crashed.
Both Dhliwayo and Feeney were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.