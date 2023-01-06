CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts — The two people who were killed in separate motor vehicle crashes that occurred on Chelmsford roadways on New Year's Day were identified by authorities on Thursday.

Nicholas Kiesinger, 30, of Billerica, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 110, while 23-year-old Choon Chae, of Dracut, died following a head-on crash on Interstate 495, according to authorities.