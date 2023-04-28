Vt. woman rescued after found impaled on stick Staff Report Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Vermont hiker lost consciousness during a medical emergency Thursday night in Walpole and discovered when she awoke that she had impaled herself on a stick, authorities said.Rescue personnel administered life-saving measures to stop the bleeding on Candace Hadwen, 23, of Springfield, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.She was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.The stick caused heavy bleeding, authorities said.Fish and Game officers were called to Mt. Kilburn about 6:30 p.m. to help a hiker in distress. Hadwen was found off the trail. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY ATF: No specific targets for 2 bombs exploding in Weare Mass. woman, 23, dies of injuries suffered in Windham crash 2.9-magnitude earthquake hits in Center Sandwich, Squam Lake area {{title}} Most Popular 'Very high probability' remains found in Hampstead swamp are man missing since July, police say Manchester woman charged with DWI after driving wrong way on I-93 Body found this month in Nashua was missing local man, 24 Mass. woman, 23, dies of injuries suffered in Windham crash Recent tragedies raise questions in NH about gun laws and culture Resident and firefighter injured in Merrimack house fire Sunday Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with pickup in Merrimack Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate Coast Guard finds three 'unresponsive' people near overturned boat; search still on for fourth boater Lisbon resident killed in Northfield crash, state police confirm Request News Coverage