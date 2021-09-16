RAYMOND -- A former Raymond police officer who has been working at the Walmart Distribution Center since retiring from the police department died Thursday when he became pinned between two tractor-trailers.
James Tomilson, 54, of Deerfield, was killed in the accident, which happened around 10 a.m. at the facility at 42 Freetown Road.
Police Chief Michael Labell said it appears that Tomilson was inspecting a trailer when another tractor-trailer truck behind him “lunged forward” and left him pinned between the two vehicles.
Labell said New Hampshire State Police inspected the truck and ruled out a mechanical problem.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but Labell said that “all indication at this point is that this was just an accidental death.”
Tomilson had served as an officer with the Raymond police force from 1999 to 2012 when he retired.
He was employed by the Deerfield Police Department before he joined Raymond, Labell said.
“He was one of the most honest and caring individuals I had ever met or worked with in my life,” said Labell, who worked with Tomilson for 13 years.
Several other current members of the police department also worked with Tomilson. Labell said the police chaplain responded to the scene and then held a debriefing with officers back at the station.
Raymond police, fire and ambulance responded, along with State Police and the N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office.
Tractor-trailers lined up along the side of Route 107 while the entrance was closed following the accident.
The entrance remained blocked by Walmart employees around mid-afternoon.
“We are heartbroken over the loss of our associate, James," a Walmart representative said in a statement. "We’re focused on supporting his family and our associates during this difficult time and are assisting authorities in their investigation however we can.”