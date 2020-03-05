A homeowner was found dead in a residence Wednesday evening in the area of Parade Ground Cemetery Road in Warner.
New Hampshire State Police Troop D was called to the area about 7 p.m. to assist local police after reported gunshots, they said, the the state police SWAT team was requested.
"Upon further investigation, the home owner was found deceased in his residence by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," state police said.
The case is being investigated by the Warner Police Department, they said.
Assisting state and local police were Henniker, Hopkinton, Webster and Bradford poloice, the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office and Warner Fire and Rescue.