LACONIA — Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist who suffered fatal injuries in a crash last weekend.
Brian Sheehan, 47, of Warren, lost control of his 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on a sharp curve and went off Rollercoaster Road, which has a posted speed limit of 35 mph.
He was coming from Weirs Beach and heading in the direction of Parade Road when the crash occurred near the sewerage pump station, shortly after 1 a.m. on July 25.
Sheehan, who was not wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene by the Laconia Fire Department and taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital, where he later died.