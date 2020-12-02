No one was injured when a waste oil tank exploded Wednesday morning at the Hollis Public Works Department garage, rattling nearby homes and causing a large oil spill.
Fire Chief Rick Towne said all of the public works employees were off-site at the time, with the exception of a receptionist who was in the garage facility at 10 Muzzey Road.
“We probably would have had some bad injuries if the workers were there,” Towne said.
The tank was housed on the exterior of the garage inside of an attached shed, according to Towne. The shed was blown apart in the 9 a.m. explosion.
“It is under investigation,” said Towne, adding it is not yet clear what caused the explosion.
A large part of the tank landed about 400 feet from the garage, and other debris flew as far as 5,000 feet down the road where the school bus barn is located, he said.
“It spilled about 800 gallons of oil or so,” Towne said.
The explosion did not result in any fire, he said, adding representatives from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services arrived on the scene to assess the situation and help with cleanup.
According to Towne, the waste oil stored inside the tank originated from the town's transfer station. It was then relocated to the tank at the public works garage to heat the building.
“It is unknown what is in that oil,” he said.
Towne said the explosion was not related to the heating system.
There does not seem to be any serious structural damage to the garage, he said.
The garage is still usable, however a portion of the exterior of the building will need to be repaired, according to fire officials.