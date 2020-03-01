Water main break in Manchester shuts down stretch of Huse Road

MANCHESTER -- Several homes in a neighborhood were without water Sunday after a water main broke on Huse Road.
Manchester Water Works was called to the intersection of Huse Road and Karin Street around 5 a.m. Sunday, when water was flowing from a break in an 8-inch main pipe, said Mark Bourque, an operations superintendent for MWW.
Bourque said the pipe had been in place since 1969 and had deteriorated over time before Sunday’s break.
Crews shut off water for seven homes on Karin Street and worked to repair the pipe, then set to work to address the water damage caused on both streets.
The break happened just south of an overpass above Interstate 293 and caused Huse Road to be shut down for much of the day.
Bourque estimated that the residents would have water again by early Sunday afternoon and that the roads would reopen with gravel patches until temporary paving could be done later in the week.