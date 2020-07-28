LACONIA -- The Weirs Beach Fire Station is poised to get a makeover.
The city council voted unanimously on Monday to approve spending up to $80,000 from the non-capital reserve account to pay for renovations of the station’s living quarters.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said the station, which has two bays for firefighting apparatus and living space for a crew of three, was built in 1984 and is in need of some improvements.
The work will include the installation of a ductless mini-split heating and air conditioning unit that will lessen the load on the building’s original oil-fired boiler. Energy-efficient windows will be installed in the living area, along with new electrical wiring, plumbing and flooring.
The kitchen and day room will also be renovated, and the existing bathroom/shower will be divided. A second toilet and shower will be added to provide facilities for male and female firefighters.
Beattie said he would be meeting soon with the purchasing specialist and expects to put the project out to bid in the next several weeks, with the work to be completed this fall. The Weirs Station at the corner of Lucerne Avenue and Route 11B, houses Engine 5 and Ladder 2.
The funding request was approved on a 5-0 vote without debate.