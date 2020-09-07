NORTH CONWAY — An Intervale Scenic Vista attendant is being praised for helping get a woman in a stranded vehicle off nearby tracks shortly before a train “barreled through.”
Kerry Eisenhaur, who has worked at the welcome center for the past three years and is a self-described “train guy,” was trimming some weeds at the welcome center Aug. 31 when he noticed a small gray SUV partially on the tracks around 2 p.m.
About the same time, he heard a tourist train operated by the Conway Scenic Railroad coming back to its North Conway depot from an excursion to Bartlett.
Eisenhaur said he walked up to the vehicle, which had Maine license plates and approached the woman behind the wheel.
“And I said to her,” Eisenhaur recalled, “‘Are you aware that you’re parked on the train tracks and that a train is coming?’ and she said ‘Are you kidding’” before she stepped out.
While Eisenhaur rocked the car’s rear wheels and pushed from the back, the woman steered the car and pushed from the front. The duo got the car some 40 feet from where it had been when the train — the lights flashing and bell ringing at the crossing — “barreled through,” said Eisenhaur.
The woman told Eisenhaur she had run out of gas and coasted to just beyond the Intervale crossing and parked it in a place that she thought was safe.
She wasn’t aware the rear half of the SUV was on the tracks when she called a friend to bring her gas.
Later, a visitor to the welcome center joined Eisenhaur and the woman in pushing the vehicle into the welcome center parking lot.
Eisenhaur went into the welcome center for a couple minutes and when he came out, the woman was gone. He said he did not get her name.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs, which operates the Intervale Scenic Vista, said in an e-mail Saturday that he had heard of Eisenhaur’s good deed.
“Kerry saw a serious situation and acted quickly and appropriately,” said Caswell. “We were all proud to hear the story and it’s good to be reminded that our welcome centers are more than just a place to take a break.”
Eisenhaur grew up in Bow and is a 1974 graduate of Merrimack Valley High School. He said he is a former U.S. Air Force radar operator who from a post in Greenland once watched out for “bombers and ICBMs” coming out of the former Soviet Union.