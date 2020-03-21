A Wentworth man died in a snowmobile crash in Colebrook Saturday morning.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department identified the victim as Joseph King, 44.
Authorities said King was riding on the Balsams trail with a friend. After the two were separated briefly, his companion came upon King lying on the trail beside his overturned snowmobile. He called 911 for help and began performing CPR.
Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of the crash around 10:45 a.m. They responded along with EMS personnel from Colebrook fire department and the 45th Parallel EMS. Officers from state police and Colebrook police also came to help.
When they reached the injured man, EMS personnel continued lifesaving efforts but King succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Officials said unreasonable speed for the icy trail conditions appears to have been the primary cause of the crash.