There’s an obvious problem with less obvious potential consequences that caused Sovos Brands Intermediate to recall Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi in 32 states.

Labels on the recalled 16-ounce jars say they should have Chicken & Gnocchi soup, a greenish-white soup. Instead, they contain Vegetable Minestrone soup, which is dark red.