Black out rage gallon

A “borg,” or a “black out rage gallon,” could easily be spotted at UMass Amherst over the weekend, as wasted students carried their own plastic gallon containers that were jam packed with booze. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

BOSTON — The days of jungle juice and kegs at college parties could be over, as a new “very concerning” drinking trend is all the rage — sending numerous students to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, and worrying officials about potentially fatal consequences.

A “borg,” or a “black out rage gallon,” could easily be spotted at UMass Amherst over the weekend, as wasted students carried their own plastic gallon containers that were jam packed with booze.