Two weakened utility poles that fell and landed across Route 108 in Newmarket last weekend have left Ben Flood frustrated and full of questions.
“If someone had been driving, they would have a lawsuit on their hands. They could have killed someone,” said the Newmarket resident, whose Comcast cable and phone lines were severed when the poles came crashing down and ripped the mounting hardware off his house.
Residents say the potentially deadly incident could easily have been predicted, because the poles that collapsed were old. Eversource already had installed new ones next to the aging ones last year.
But there’s a problem.
While Eversource transferred its electrical lines from the old poles to the new ones, other utilities like cable and phone service providers that use the poles haven’t moved their lines, which is why those older poles hadn’t been removed.
“It appears that the old poles, one of them, just rotted out, and that took down that pole and it took down another pole,” said Newmarket police Lt. Greg Jordan.
The pole collapse forced police to shut down a section of Route 108 for nearly 12 hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
“The main problem was the wires and the telephone poles were laying in the roadway for both the cable company and the phone company,” Jordan said.
The wires that remained attached to the old poles belong to Consolidated Communications and Comcast, Jordan said.
In New Hampshire, towns are divided between electric and telephone companies into “maintenance areas,” with responsibility for installation and removal of poles for each area assigned to one of the companies, said Eversource spokesman William Hinkle.
The poles are jointly owned by the electric and telephone companies.
Other parties rent space on the poles to attach their equipment, and the joint owner companies have agreements outlining how the poles get replaced.
Under those agreements, Hinkle said, when a pole is found to be decayed or needs to be replaced, the company in whose maintenance area the pole is located is responsible for setting the new pole and removing the old one.
“Typically, the electric company will then transfer its equipment to the new pole first, and sends notice to the other parties who have lines or equipment attached to the pole. This sequencing takes place because electric infrastructure is located near the top of poles, whereas that of the communications companies is farther down the pole,” he said.
After all utilities have moved their equipment from the old poles to the new ones, Hinkle said the company responsible for the maintenance area is supposed to remove the old pole.
If a utility doesn’t transfer its equipment within the time outlined in the agreement, that company becomes responsible for pole removal, regardless of whose maintenance area it is, according to Hinkle.
The typical timeframe for other companies to remove their lines is about 60 days, Hinkle said.
In this case, Newmarket is in Eversource’s maintenance area. After the new poles were installed last year, the company switched the power lines to the new ones.
“However, the equipment owned by other companies had not yet been removed within that pre-established timeframe, and the responsibility for pole removal transferred accordingly,” Hinkle said.
He referred additional questions to Consolidated Communications and Comcast, which appear to be the other utilities that use the lines.
According to Nicole Elton, senior manager of public and media relations at Consolidated Communications, the company moved its lines off the poles that came down, but the old poles that remain on Route 108 “still have other providers’ lines on them, so we are not able to remove our lines yet from the remaining poles.”
Some of the old poles in the area were dated 1974.
Crews from Consolidated Communications and Comcast were in town Wednesday working on the lines.
“We followed the order to safely complete the work, which is being done now,” said Comcast spokesman Marc Goodman.
The incident alarmed residents and police.
“Certainly it could have been a problem if that had come down on a car or due to the time of night if somebody had not seen it and drove over it it could have caused a motor vehicle crash. Of course it’s concerning to us,” Jordan said.
Flood is worried about several other old poles still standing next to the newly installed ones.
“This happened, and there still hasn’t been remediation of the other poles posing a risk,” he said.
Flood also wonders how many other communities have failing poles that have been left standing, and why the rotten pole was allowed to remain for so long.
“There’s gross negligence. Anybody who has something they owned on those failing telephone poles is accountable,” he said.