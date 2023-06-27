Pedestrian deaths nationwide are the highest they’ve been since 1981, according to a Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) report claiming 20 people in the U.S. are killed by drivers every day.

At least 7,500 people were fatally struck while walking in 2022, marking an estimated 1% jump from the year before, the association found. Fatalities among those traveling by foot has increased a whopping 77% since 2010.