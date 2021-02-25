The U.S. Forest Service is reminding hikers of avalanche dangers after a 63-year-old Brookline, Mass., man was reported missing when he failed to return from a summit hike.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Patrol found the man on a steep, icy slope above an area known as Lunch Rocks in Tuckerman Ravine at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
He was able to walk out assisted by rescuers from the Mountain Rescue Service, Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue, Mount Washington Valley Ski Patrol, US Forest Service and Appalachian Mountain Club.
The hiker had been reported missing at 11 p.m. on Saturday.
"Temperatures on the summit were -6F with northwest winds 35-50 mph at the time he was found," the Forest Service said in a news release on Wednesday. "The climber had hiking and snow climbing experience, but didn’t have crampons, an ice axe, a headlamp or a flashlight, though he had adequate clothing to survive his long wait for rescue."
The microspikes he wore on his mountaineering boots didn’t provide adequate traction during his descent, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a fall, the Forest Service said.
The Mount Washington Avalanche Center avalanche forecast listed the avalanche danger as moderate last weekend.
On Thursday, the Avalanche Center issued this advisory: Extreme winds continue to drive new snow plus snow on the ground into more sheltered terrain. The wind slabs that result may avalanche naturally today with a very large avalanche possible in isolated areas. Human triggering of an avalanche is likely on steep slopes where wind drifted snow accumulates.
The advisory also warned of winds gusting well over 100 mph, reducing visibility, kicking up ground blizzards and exposing a rock-hard, icy crust anywhere that large drifts don’t form.
"It is critical for people hiking, climbing and skiing on Mount Washington to understand the variability of surface condition," the Forest Service said in the news release. "Winter visitors to the White Mountain National Forest are encouraged to read the avalanche forecast in addition to the higher summits forecast posted at www.mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org."