A skier was submerged in snow but walked away uninjured after triggering an avalanche while skiing on Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire earlier this week, authorities said.
The avalanche Wednesday morning carried the skier hundreds of feet before they came to rest fully buried except for their hand, trapped and unable to move under the debris, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center said in a statement.
The skier was rescued by a companion, who had not been swept away by the avalanche.
The two skiers and a third companion had ascended Wildcat from the commercial ski area on its western side but intended to leave the ski area, continue along the mountain ridge and ski down the eastern slope, according to the avalanche center, which provides safety information and leads search and rescues each winter in the Presidential Range, the home of New Hampshire’s tallest peaks.
One member of the group, after consulting an avalanche forecast prepared by the avalanche center, decided the trip was too risky and elected to ski down the mountain’s established ski trails. The avalanche danger in their area of the Presidential Range was listed as high at the time, the avalanche center said.
The two other skiers — referred to in the center’s statement as Skier B and Skier C — continued on their original path.
Proceeding down the planned route first, Skier C triggered an avalanche at the steepest part of the slope. Caught in the debris, the skier was swept 500 vertical feet down a narrow gully before the avalanche settled, the avalanche center said.
At the time, both skiers were carrying avalanche rescue kits — consisting of a rescue beacon, a shovel, and an extendable probe used to poke through the snow to find a trapped person.
Skier B could not pick up a signal on their partner’s avalanche beacon but noticed the person’s hand poking through the snow.
The skier was “critically buried,” meaning there was a possibility their airway was blocked, Jeff Fongemie, the interim director of the avalanche center, told the Boston Globe.
Skier C was completely buried for about six-and-a-half minutes before Skier B cleared the debris, finding them conscious and uninjured.
“The outcome of this event had serious potential to be fatal and the Mount Washington Avalanche Center staff is happy that the group of two skiers skied away from this event uninjured and hopefully learned several important lessons,” the avalanche center statement said.