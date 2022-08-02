Officials say an illegal campfire may have started a wildfire in a remote section of Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham that was only about 50% contained Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported Sunday after someone spotted it from the Pawtuckaway fire tower, and is believed to have started late Saturday or early Sunday morning. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had spread to 2.4 acres.
Wildland firefighters from the state Forest Protection Bureau, Nottingham fire department and mutual aid departments from several towns are fighting the fire, according to a news release from the state. The location, near the Boulder Field area of the park, makes it difficult to get water to the site, and the fire is burning deep in the forest's duff layer so firefighters have to dig deep to extinguish all embers.
Fire officials said most of the state is experiencing moderate drought, leading to dangerous conditions.
Capt. Michael Matson from the Forest Protection Bureau said most of the state is experiencing moderate drought and the entire state is classified as “abnormally dry.” In such conditions, he said, “Illegal fires can be even more dangerous and destructive because it can take time to spot them and dispatch a wildfire suppression team to the scene to extinguish it," he said.
“Having a campfire, or any fire, without a permit and landowner permission is a misdemeanor in New Hampshire and the person who caused it is liable for damages and all expenses incurred to extinguish it,” Matson said.
Wildland firefighters are also working to contain a second wildfire that may have been started by an abandoned illegal campfire in Pisgah State Park in Hinsdale.
Matson said campers need to make sure not only that it’s okay to have a fire, but that a fire is completely out before leaving it. “That means drowning it with water, stirring the ash and using the back of your hand to feel for heat,” he said. If it’s still hot, he said, it means burning material is present that can start a wildlife, “so you need to repeat the process until the site is totally cold."
The exact cause of the Pawtuckaway fire remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Ranger Abigail Nehiley by email at: abigail.n.nehiley@dncr.nh.gov.
Anyone who wants to have a campfire in New Hampshire can obtain a burn permit at: nhfirepermit.com.