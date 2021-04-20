FARMINGTON, Maine — A Wilton man was pinned in his overturned pickup truck Monday afternoon after a collision with a tractor-trailer on Routes 2 and 4, according to police Patrolman Jesse Clement.
Lynnwood Carlton, 91, was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment of back pain, Clement said.
Carlton was driving north in a 2014 Dodge Ram shortly before 2 p.m. when he attempted to turn left into the KFC parking lot in front of a southbound 18-wheeler driven by Neil Hall of Errol, New Hampshire, the police officer said. The pickup truck landed on the driver's side.
Carlton was extricated by Farmington Fire and Rescue.
The rig is owned by B Hall Trucking of Errol.
