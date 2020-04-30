Ben Kilanski, a volunteer firefighter and the chairman of Winchester’s Board of Selectmen, is homeless after a fire destroyed his home Wednesday afternoon.
“It went up quick,” his sister-in-law Kelli Kilanski said.
Ben Kilanski, a longtime volunteer in town who has served as a volunteer firefighter and is a former member of the school board, lost the home he shares with his girlfriend, Michelle Foster, Foster’s adult daughter and grandson.
“He’s given a lot to the town,” said Kelli Kilanski. “He’s lived here his entire life.”
Ben Kilanski did not respond to a request for comment. According to the Winchester Fire Department’s statement on the blaze, he was working out of town when the fire started.
The Kilanski and Foster home on Mechanic Street caught fire Wednesday around 3 p.m., while Foster and her daughter were home, Kelli Kilanski said. Neither woman was injured, but they were shaken by the experience, she said.
“Physically, they’re fine,” she said.
The family lost a dog, a cat, and a pet rabbit to the fire, she said.
Fire crews from Hinsdale, Richmond, Swanzey, and Northfield, Mass., joined in the effort to control the fire. Though they got the fire knocked down fairly quickly, the house is now uninhabitable, according to the Winchester Fire Department statement.
Flames leapt up out of the house as fire crews responded to the scene. Firefighters called in a second alarm for more help batting the flames, and keeping them from spreading to neighboring homes. The cause does not appear to be suspicious, Kelli Kilanski said.
“So far, they’re saying it’s electrical,” Kelli Kilanski said.
Kelli Kilanksi started a Go Fund Me page to get the family through the crisis. They also lost most of their belongings inside, she said.
“They’ve lost basically everything,” she said.
The Fundraiser for Ben Kilanski and Michelle Foster page had raised a little more than $6,000 as of Thursday afternoon.