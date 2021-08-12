A 67-year-old Winchester man died Wednesday evening when his car went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

Richard Blanchette died at the scene of the crash on Warwick Road in Winchester, according to a news release.

Police said Blanchette lost control of his 2007 Chevrolet Impala just after 7 p.m. in the area of 137 Warwick Road.

He was the only person in the car, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

