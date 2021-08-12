Winchester man killed when car goes off road Staff report Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 67-year-old Winchester man died Wednesday evening when his car went off the road and hit a tree, police said.Richard Blanchette died at the scene of the crash on Warwick Road in Winchester, according to a news release.Police said Blanchette lost control of his 2007 Chevrolet Impala just after 7 p.m. in the area of 137 Warwick Road.He was the only person in the car, police said.The accident remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Man, 37, drowns at Echo Lake in Conway trying to help another swimmer Echo Lake drowning victim identified as Bedford man Two seriously injured in North Hampton motorcycle crash Newmarket woman killed in Brentwood crash Report: Plaistow chief 'responsible' for incident, but investigation cannot substantiate allegations Driver avoids serious injury in I-93 crash that left pickup in pieces Londonderry woman critically injured in I-93 crash in New Hampton AMR to hire 40 EMTs, offer paid training in NH Human remains from car missing since '78 could take year to ID Conn. man issued speeding summons after rolling over rental UTV Request News Coverage