STEWARTSTOWN — Although no one was injured, a wind-fanned fire early Friday morning destroyed a barn and rendered a residence on North Hill Road uninhabitable.
The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m., said David Woodard, who is the assistant Colebrook fire chief, with the first unit arriving to find the occupants had evacuated along with their pet cats and dogs and the barn had fallen.
Firefighters corralled horses away from the scene “so they wouldn’t get spooked,” said Woodard, and, using water from tankers and also drafted from a nearby pond, they attacked the fire from inside the house.
Some of the house was saved, said Woodard, including a child’s bedroom with bureaus containing items that could be salvaged.
Woodard said the fire started in the barn, then spread to the house, with embers also igniting a small brush fire nearby.
How the fire started is presently unknown, Woodard said, but it is “not at all believed to be suspicious.”
Woodard said the wind was another factor firefighters had to deal with.
“It was very windy and that hampered what we were trying to do and it would have gone out a lot easier without that wind.”
The wind was helpful, however, in that it kept the flames away from the adjacent, historic North Hill Church.
Built in 1840, the church was just far enough away and the wind was not coming toward it, “so the church wasn’t a high concern” for exposure, said Woodard, but nonetheless “you always have that concern.”
The last fire unit cleared the scene at 6:50 a.m.