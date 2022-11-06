A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a release. Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a release. Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a release. Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a release. Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
Courtesy Windham Fire Department
A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a release. Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
Courtesy Windham Fire Department
A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a release. Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
A Windham home was damaged by water and heat in an early morning fire Sunday, officials said in a news release.
Windham police and fire crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported building fire at 11 Simpson Road.
Upon arrival, police reported heavy fire in the back of the home coming from the second floor.
Windham Ladder-1 arrived on scene and reported a 2-story wood frame residential home with heavy fire visible from a second-story window.
Fire crews from Pelham, Salem and Derry responded to the scene, while Hudson and Nashua provided station coverage. While crews worked to contain the fire, an additional engine was requested to the scene, bringing Nashua and then Londonderry for coverage.
Once inside, fire crews battled the blaze, which had extended into the attic. Crews were able to contain the fire within the room of origin and the attic area.
The majority of the home sustained heat and water damage, fire officials said.
The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, but crews remained on the scene until approximately 4:30 a.m., checking for extension, overhaul and assisting with preliminary investigation.
Residents were home at the time the fire was detected, and safely evacuated before calling 9-1-1.
Smoke detectors were in the home and working properly, officials said.
No injuries were reported, and the occupants are staying with family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Windham fire officials.