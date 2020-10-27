PELHAM — A Windham man was injured Tuesday after he was run over by a skid steer tractor in Pelham, police said.
Pelham police and fire personnel responded to Tanager Circle at Nashua Road early Tuesday for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a man run over by a skid steer tractor.
Upon arrival, Pelham police reported a 24-year-old man from Windham was seen lying on the ground next to a skid steer tractor in the roadway in severe pain with an apparent foot and ankle injury.
The man was immediately transported to Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, Mass., for further treatment.
According to Pelham police, an initial investigation determined the injured man and the operator of the skid steer tractor were communicating with each other at the time of the accident, as they were both working a paving/construction job along the roadway.
According to police, the skid steer traveled forward and over the foot and ankle of the Windham man, causing his injuries. The skid steer tractor operator, 31, fully cooperated with police, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the incident, officials said.