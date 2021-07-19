After a two-hour perimeter search and shelter-in-place order Monday morning, police were unable to find a man allegedly seen pacing behind a Windham business with a gun in his hand.
The suspicious male was seen by a witness behind Capital Transportation Services at 7 Wall St. in Windham, according to police. Authorities blocked the street, which connects to the center of town at Route 111, restricting access to other businesses such as Shaw's and Santander Bank between approximately 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Assisting Windham Police with securing the perimeter and the search was New Hampshire State Police, Salem Police and its canine unit and the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit.
Capt. Michael Caron with Windham Police said the SWAT unit was brought in to assist but they conducted no forced entry on any buildings as part of the search.
He said the initial witness described a male wearing a long-sleeved dark shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat, pacing back and forth behind the building while holding a handgun in his right hand.
“As officers from Windham PD approached the building, the witness stated the subject went into the woods,” Caron said in a press release.
An alert advised businesses and residents in surrounding neighborhoods to shelter in place. Police searched the area around 7 Wall St. and were unable to locate anyone.
Windham police maintained a presence in the area for the remainder of the day after the search concluded.
The incident is still under investigation.