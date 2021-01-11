Two construction workers were injured when a wall collapsed on them at a home under construction at 10 Chestnut Road in Windham on Monday morning.
Fire Chief Thomas McPherson said rescue teams responded about 10:30 a.m. to find the two men freed by a fellow construction worker from the fallen wall frame on the second story.
Firefighters faced a number of challenges at the site. The partially constructed home had no interior stairs to the second floor, which required them to use a rescue basket at the end of a ladder truck to transport the pair to ground level.
A 65-year-old man suffered abdominal, facial and shoulder injuries deemed serious enough to warrant a DHART medical helicopter. The helicopter took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
McPherson said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Crews transported by ambulance a 35-year-old worker to Parkland Medical Center in Derry with lower back, pelvic and right femur pain.
Icy conditions on the driveway required a sander from the town highway department. And McPherson said the crews were running at reduced staffing, though they luckily had two extra paramedics available Monday from an EMS class they were teaching.
“We normally run with a staffing of six, but today the staffing was reduced by one,” McPherson said.
He said the department is in the process of hiring to fill a vacancy left by a retirement.
When DHART was first dispatched, the helicopter was originally requested to land at the Parkland landing zone. But given the patient’s condition and the time it took to remove the two from the site, the helicopter was diverted to the Nashua Road ball fields.
McPherson said the operation went smoothly and he was grateful for the help rescue crews received from the Derry Fire Department, and for station coverage from Salem and Pelham.
“We had multiple calls going on at the same time, and both Salem and Pelham were handling those additional calls while we were dealing with this,” McPherson said.
The fire department cleared the construction site about 11:40 a.m.