Winnebago goes up in flames in Exeter Staff Report Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Firefighter extinguish a Winnebago on fire in Exeter on Sunday Provided by Exeter fire Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Winnebago went up in flames on Sunday on Route 101 westbound near exit 12, according to the Exeter Fire Department. The driver was able to escape uninjured," according to Facebook post. "Cause was undetermined," the post reads. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Winnebago goes up in flames in Exeter Son of retired Manchester police sergeant receives Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship AMR: July OD numbers in Manchester, Nashua highest in five years Local man, 28, dies in UTV crash in Newington Two NH men arrested after Boston police say one hit cruiser and officer with car Partnership targets illegal telemarketing, including robocall scams Load more {{title}} Most Popular One person confirmed dead in head-on collision in Nashua Teen dies Sunday after two jet skis collide on Crescent Lake Missing Concord man, 84, found deceased inside his submerged pickup truck Tributes flow in for Atkinson fire chief after untimely death Man who died of injuries after being hit by car in Portsmouth identified Car fire spreads to nearby condos in Portsmouth Lightning strike sends four campers to hospital Windham man, 60, killed in I-89 crash in Warner Police: Man arrested after crashing into cruiser, injuring officer State police: Driver struck line-painting truck on I-95 Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage