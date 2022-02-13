An 11-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday afternoon, fish and game said.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when the boy was operating a snowmobile on the lake in Gilford with three others, according to a news release.
The minor failed to negotiate a dangerous pressure ridge, causing the machine to flip and eject the boy.
Two off-duty Gilford Police Department officers that were fishing nearby and Gilford Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The decision was made to call the DHART helicopter.
No further information was available Sunday morning.
Earlier in the day, Cody Owen, 26, of Moultonborough, struck a pressure ridge and lost control of his snowmobile.
“Owen was thrown from his snowmobile and suffered minor injuries,” a news release reads. “At the time of the accident Owen was not wearing a helmet.”
Owen was brought to shore by Tuftonboro Fire Department and placed in an awaiting ambulance.
Fish and Game reminds riders that ice conditions change and to always wear a helmet.
Colebrook
At approximately 1:50 p.m., Sarah Ellsworth, 27, of Hill, crashed a snowmobile on Corridor 5 when she attempted to navigate a slight side slope in trail and crashed into another machine, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
“Witnesses at the scene reported that she pressed the throttle while going over a dirt patch that was exposed on the side slope, causing her to crash into a snowmobile traveling north,” a news release reads.
Ellsworth was brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital by ambulance.