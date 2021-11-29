The City of Manchester Department of Public Works has announced that the odd/even overnight winter parking ban will go into effect Dec. 1 at 1 a.m. and will remain in effect until April 15, 2022.
Starting Dec. 1, parking will only be permitted on the odd-numbered side of a street on odd-numbered calendar months and only on the even-numbered side of a street on even-numbered calendar months from 1 to 6 a.m.
This means that you should park your car on the even side of the street during the month of December. If parking is presently allowed on only one side of the street during the day, parking will be permitted on that side of the street every night. There is no overnight parking permitted on the circular portions of dead-end cul-de-sacs.
Snow emergency parking
Upon declaration of a snow emergency, vehicles must be removed from city streets for snow removal and to allow emergency vehicle access. Snow emergencies are typically in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Earlier start times and later end times may be set during unusually heavy storms.
There are three locations available for free parking during snow emergencies.
Victory Parking Garage on the corner of Amherst and Chestnut; snow emergency use from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. only.
Pearl Street parking lot located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut; snow emergency use from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. only.
These lots are subject to parking fees of 75 cents per hour outside snow emergency times. This fee must be paid at any meter in the garage between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Behind West Wide Arena at 2 Electric St.; snow emergency use from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. only.
All vehicles must be removed from this lot before 8 a.m. or will be subject to towing and impoundment.
During snow emergencies, snow emergency beacons flash at various traffic intersections throughout the city. You can be notified of snow emergencies by signing up at www.manchesternh.gov/snow for email or text notifications. You can also call the Department of Public Works at 603-624-6444.
Any vehicle parked in violation of a snow emergency declaration is subject to towing and impoundment.
The City’s impound lot is located in the Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and pay $110 (cash only) within 24 hours. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional storage fees.