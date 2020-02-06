Winter returns with a messy mixed bag

A round of snow, sleet and freezing rain made for tricky travel Thursday morning in some parts of New Hampshire, which is expected to get hit with a second round of messy weather on Friday.
State Police reported dozens of accidents and spinouts around the state as the snow moved in before the Thursday morning commute.
The storm forced some schools to close or delay their start times.
A few inches of snow fell across the state and lightened up throughout the day, but forecasters said more is expected to arrive by early Friday.
“The morning commute could be very messy and changeable depending on which direction you’re traveling,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Southern areas will likely see snow mixing with sleet, freezing rain and rain during the second round, but the northern part of the state will get more snow, especially in Coos County where more than a foot is predicted, according to Tubbs.
The precipitation, which could fall as mostly rain along the coast, is expected to switch back to snow across most of the state as the storm begins to wind down Friday afternoon and evening.
While the jackpot for Friday’s snow will be in the White Mountains and points north, Tubbs said southern New Hampshire could get a couple inches on the tail end.
Thursday’s messy commute kept police and emergency crews busy.
State Police Troop A in Epping handled more than 20 crashes or spinouts on Route 101, Interstate 95, and Route 16 beginning shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to Lt. John Hennessey.
Some of the crashes involved multiple vehicles, but no serious injuries were reported.
Crashes were also reported on Interstate 93 in Canterbury and New Hampton, Route 125 in Kingston, and on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford.
The one-two punch follows a quiet winter pattern in recent weeks.
Concord has seen 27.4 inches of snowfall so far this season, which is 10.2 inches below normal, Tubbs said.
There’s a potential for more snow Sunday night into Monday and another storm early next week, but Tubbs said there’s still some uncertainty.
“There’s still plenty of winter to go,” he said. “We’ve had some very snowy Marches before.”