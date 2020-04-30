The Nashua Police Department is still trying to fill job vacancies to reduce overtime costs, despite recently swearing in 15 new officers.
Since last July, the department has spent about $2.3 million on overtime — $1.1 million more than the amount budgeted, according to police officials.
Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan said he is budgeting through attrition, which he said is not a responsible way to operate.
When a staff member retires or resigns, their salary is used to pay for overtime instead of a replacement, which ultimately resulted in 19 fewer officers last year, he said.
Fifteen new officers have since been sworn in.
Although the city’s police force currently has authorization to hire 187 officers, it has not been at that strength in several years.
“We have never been close to full complement. As a result of that, we are paying a boatload of overtime,” said Police Commissioner James Tollner.
Many times throughout the past two to three years, off-duty officers have been called in to work overtime, said Tollner, noting this can impact the department’s health and morale.
Although the department is currently at about 95% payroll, Carignan said some of the 15 new officers will not be working the streets until they go through training, which will take several months.
In addition, two officers are set to leave the department once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides — one who is taking a position with the Drug Enforcement Administration and another who is moving to a private security firm in Massachusetts, the chief said.
Carignan requested a little more than $33 million in the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget, a 3.2% increase over the previous budget. Mayor Jim Donchess has proposed about $32 million, more than $200,000 less than the chief’s request.
“We are asking to get that ($207,000) put back in so we are able to get back to full staff,” Carignan told the aldermanic budget review committee this week. He said most of his proposed police budget is level-funded, with the exception of increases in police contracts.
Without the $207,000, Carignan said he will not be able to bring the department up to full strength, and overtime will continue to be used to make up the gap.
The department has halted all training so that it doesn’t continue to rack up overtime costs, Carignan said. In addition, the department is pursuing recruiting efforts three times a year now.
Conditional offers have been made to three potential hires, and at least four certified officers have reached the second interview process, said the chief.
Alderman Ben Clemons questioned whether the department could do without any new additional hires for the next fiscal year.
“My greater point is that we are facing tough times, as you know. We are looking to try to find cost savings without having to lay anyone off as much as possible in every single department,” Clemons said. “We are all in this together and we have to get the tax rate down.”
Nashua’s unemployment rate is currently about 12%, which could eventually reach 20%, Clemons said. If the mayor’s proposed general fund budget of $284.6 million is approved, taxes would increase 4%. That might be too much for city residents, Clemons said.
“I am cautioning you on holding off on hiring the police officers,” Carignan said, though he said the department will manage on whatever city officials approve.