The Nashua Police Department is still trying to fill job vacancies to reduce overtime costs, despite recently swearing in 15 new police officers.
Since last July, about $2.3 million has been spent on overtime for police, which is $1.1 million more than what is budgeted for overtime, according to police officials.
Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan said he is budgeting through attrition, which is not a responsible way to operate. When a staff member retires or resigns, their salary is then being used to pay for overtime costs instead of a replacement, which ultimately resulted in a lack of 19 police officers on the force last year, he said. Fifteen new officers have since been sworn in.
Although the city’s police force currently has authorization to hire 187 officers, it has not been at full capacity in several years.
“We have never been close to full complement. As a result of that, we are paying a boatload of overtime,” said Police Commissioner James Tollner.
There have been numerous times throughout the past two or three years where officers have been off duty and were called in to work overtime, said Tollner, adding this can impact the morale and health of the department.
Although the department is currently at about 95 percent payroll, Carignan said some of the 15 new officers will not be working the streets until they go through significant training, which will take several months.
In addition, there are two officers set to leave the department once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides -- one who is taking a position with the Drug Enforcement Administration and another who is transitioning to a private security firm in Massachusetts, said the chief.
In his proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, Carignan is requesting $33,018,396, which is a 3.2 percent increase in spending. Mayor Jim Donchess, however, is proposing a police budget of $32,811,334, or about $207,000 less than what the chief is requesting.
“We are asking to get that ($207,000) put back in so we are able to get back to full staff,” Carignan told the aldermanic budget review committee this week. He said most of his proposed police budget is level-funded, with the exception of increases in police contracts.
Without the $207,000, Carignan said he will not be able to bring the department up to full force, and overtime will continue to be used to make up for that gap.
The department has currently halted all training so that it doesn’t continue to rack up overtime costs, Carignan said. In addition, the department is pursuing recruiting efforts three times a year now in an effort to attract quality candidates.
Conditional offers have already been given to three potential hires, and there are at least four certified officers who have reached the second interview process, said the chief.
Alderman Ben Clemons questioned whether the department could do without any new additional hires for the next fiscal year.
“My greater point is that we are facing tough times, as you know. We are looking to try to find cost savings without having to lay anyone off as much as possible in every single department,” said Clemons. “ … We are all in this together and we have to get the tax rate down.”
Nashua’s unemployment rate is currently around 12 percent, which could eventually reach 20 percent if things stay on course, according to Clemons. If the mayor’s proposed general fund budget of $284.6 million is approved, that would result in a 4% tax increase, he said, adding that may be too much for city residents at this time.
“I am cautioning you on holding off on hiring the police officers,” said Carignan.
Still, Carignan said the department will manage with whatever funding is approved by city officials.