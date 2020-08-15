A Keene woman and her daughter were lost for almost six hours in Pisgah State Park late Friday, after hiking without a map.
Amy Bartlett, 45, of Keene and her daughter, 17, set off on a short hike in New Hampshire's largest state park around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department. They started from the Kilburn Loop Trail Head on Route 63 in Chesterfield, but got lost in the trail system.
Around 9:15 p.m., with Bartlett's cell phone almost out of power, she called 911. She had just enough battery to reach a 911 operator on her second try, and the operator was able to see Bartlett's location.
The 911 operator gave GPS coordinates to Conservation Officers from the state Fish and Game Department, and an officer rode an ATV two miles on dark trails toward the hikers.
Around 10:40 p.m., the officer found Bartlett and her daughter at the north end of the Pisgah Reservoir. The officer took the two by ATV back to his car, and drove them back to where they had parked in Chesterfield, some six hours earlier.
This is the second time in a week hikers have gotten lost in Pisgah State Park and had to call 911 for help, according to the state Fish and Game Department.