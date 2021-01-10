A Wolfeboro man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his snowmobile crashed Saturday near the Smith River, officials said.
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a snowmobile crash near the Smith River just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Rescuers found Heath Cowper, 41, of Wolfeboro at the scene with life-threatening injuries.
Conservation officers said Cowper was riding on the ice when he lost control and rolled the snowmobile he was riding. During the roll, officials say he was thrown 30 feet into a large rock. Cowper was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. No update on his condition was available Sunday afternoon.
According to the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails -- which assists groups and municipalities with developing multiple-use trails on state, federal, and private land -- most riding trails in the state are still closed, while those in the far northern portion of the state that are open are in “very early season” condition.
“This means objects could be poking through or right below snow cover, there could be open water and ice,” the group warns in a social media post dated Jan. 7. “Obey speed limits. You may even need to go below speed limits depending on the conditions of the trail you are on.”
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Bradley Morse, all riding trails in the Lakes Region where Cowper’s accident occurred are closed.
“This was on ice, on Smith River,” said Morse. He said ice remains thin on some bodies of water in the state.
“We are seeing ice fishing and others,” said. “But the larger bodies of water especially take longer to freeze.”
Officials said speed and lack of a helmet appear to be contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Riders are reminded to wear helmets and eye protection while operating snowmobiles.