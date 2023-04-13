Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau

Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation for reasons that have not been made public.

 Courtesy Wolfeboro Police Department website

WOLFEBORO -- Chief Dean Rondeau, who has been a member of the Wolfeboro Police Department for nearly 27 years, has been placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation and neither the town manager nor the chair of the police commission are saying why.

That lack of information is not surprising, however, given that New Hampshire laws protect the privacy of individuals in most personnel matters, a fact Wolfeboro Town Manager James Pineo cited on Thursday.