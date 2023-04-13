WOLFEBORO -- Chief Dean Rondeau, who has been a member of the Wolfeboro Police Department for nearly 27 years, has been placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation and neither the town manager nor the chair of the police commission are saying why.
That lack of information is not surprising, however, given that New Hampshire laws protect the privacy of individuals in most personnel matters, a fact Wolfeboro Town Manager James Pineo cited on Thursday.
Asked about Rondeau, Pineo, before going into a meeting at Town Hall, shared what he could.
“Internal inquiry, done by an external agency --- I can’t tell you who -- paid administrative leave. That’s all I can say.” Pineo referred other inquiries to Steve Wood, the chair of the police commission.
At Wolfeboro Police headquarters, Capt. Mark Livie, who is a 20-year veteran of the agency, said he had been appointed “officer-in-charge” by the police commission and he, like Pineo, also recommended contacting Wood.
Wood did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment about Rondeau and also about a non-public special meeting that the police commission held at 9 a.m. on Thursday to discuss personnel.
The posting of the special meeting said that the meeting could include discussion of the “dismissal, promotion or compensation of any public employee or discipline or investigation of any charges against an employee,” as well as “matters that if discussed in public would adversely affect someone’s reputation;” and consideration “of pending claims or litigation.”
According to the online minutes of the police commission’s March 13 meeting -- which Rondeau attended and presented a report -- the three commissioners met for nearly two hour in non-public session where the subject was personnel.
The commissioners took no action after coming back into public session, the minutes said, except to seal the minutes of the non-public discussion for an unspecified time, and then to adjourn.
Similarly, at their Feb. 16 meeting, the commissioners went into non-public session to discuss personnel, but spent only 10 minutes doing so, before coming back into public session and sealing the non-public minutes.
Rondeau, according to his LinkedIn page, joined the Wolfeboro Police Department in June 1996. He is a decorated, retired colonel in the U.S. Army and has served several overseas tours.