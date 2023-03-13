Woman, 72, dies in Barnstead fire Staff Report Mar 13, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 72-year-old woman died in a fire on Barney Road in Barnstead early Monday morning, the state fire marshal announced.The fire occurred at 139 Varney Road about 3:20 a.m., according to a news release.The single-family home was fully involved in fire when Barnstead firefighters arrived.“After the fire was extinguished, the fire department located a deceased victim inside the house,” the news release said. “There were no other injuries reported in this incident.”An autopsy was conducted on Frances Barrett Monday, but the cause and manner of death are pending additional tests, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.Fire departments from Gilmanton, Alton, Pittsfield, Strafford, Epsom and Farmington helped at the scene. New Durham Fire Department provided station coverage.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Fire Marshal Sean Toomey reminds “everyone to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes and keep exits clear of debris.”Anyone with information about this incident can contact the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY After attack on flight attendant, former FAA special agent pushes for secondary cockpit barrier 9-year-old flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock after snowmobile crash in Pittsburg Head-on crash closes Litchfield Road in Londonderry; one flown to Mass. hospital +2 Keene woman taken to hospital after being run over by her own car Nashua house fire leaves one homeless Classic nor'easter could dump more than a foot of heavy, wet snow in parts of NH Load more {{title}} Most Popular Head-on crash closes Litchfield Road in Londonderry; one flown to Mass. hospital Dana Hyde ID’d as passenger who died during flight out of Keene Keene woman taken to hospital after being run over by her own car 9-year-old flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock after snowmobile crash in Pittsburg Nashua house fire leaves one homeless Truck driver killed in lumber-unloading accident at Gilford Home Center Jet out of Keene that experienced turbulence before woman's death may have had 'trim issue,' official says Work begins on Mount Orne Covered Bridge to repair truck strike and bullet holes Exeter police investigate death of homeless man, but it is not considered suspicious What is a ‘borg’? College drinking TikTok trend is ‘very concerning,’ can lead to alcohol poisoning Request News Coverage