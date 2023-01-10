A Woodstock woman has died of injuries suffered in a fire in a mobile home on Sunday, state fire officials said.
The fire was reported at a home at 3 Cedar Court in Woodstock at 12:23 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say Dorothy Tomasello, 73, was found outside the home suffering from burn injuries.
State fire officials said “a fast acting neighbor was able to extinguish the bulk of the fire,” with Woodstock firefighters fully extinguishing the blaze. A neighbor assisted the fire victim until Linwood Ambulance arrived on scene, officials said.
Tomasello was rushed to Speare Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital via MedFlight, where she later died from her injuries.
A neighbor who assisted Tomasello was treated for minor injuries.
Fire investigators say the blaze started in the kitchen and was accidental.
State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement everyone should “pay attention and remain in the kitchen when cooking,” and keep “anything that can catch fire” at least 3 feet away from the stovetop.
“That’s especially true for food packaging, paper towels, etc.,” said Toomey in a statement. “Heating systems and cooking fires have been the top two causes of fires for the past ten years and, combined, account for over half of the fires that take place in our state. They represent over 1,000 fires each year.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.