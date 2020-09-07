LACONIA – An 81-year-old woman was struck and killed Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. by a motorcyclist as she crossed Court Street near the South Baptist Church said Police Chief Matt Canfield.
The woman, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be a leg and head injury. Canfield said it appears she went into cardiac arrest and died.
Canfield said the motorcyclist was unharmed and is cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.