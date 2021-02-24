A fire at a Webster home Wednesday afternoon sent three people to Massachusetts General Hospital.
State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said a 36-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were injured in the fire in a home at 252 Deer Meadow Road.
Firefighters were able to reach all three on the second floor, bringing them down one at a time on a ladder.
New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi said when firefighters arrived, the woman was on the second floor "needing rescue from a window." She and the children were first taken to Concord Hospital before being transferred to Massachusetts General, he said in a news release.
The fire was reported at 3:21 p.m.
An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing by members of the state Fire Marshal’s Office Bureau of Investigations and the Webster Police and Fire Departments.
According to town tax records, the three-bedroom home was built in 1870 and sits on 10 acres. A large barn an a number of sheds are also on the site.