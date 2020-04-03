MANCHESTER — Firefighters had to cut a woman out of a car after she collided with a flatbed trailer in the North End of Manchester on Friday.
Early Friday afternoon, a flatbed tractor-trailer carrying pallets of stone was backing across Campbell Street, said District Chief Andy Parent of the Manchester Fire Department.
A woman driving a sedan east on Campbell Street collided with the trailer near the intersection of Apple Hill Court, Parent said.
Her car was pinned under the forklift mounted on the end of the trailer.
Parent said it was not clear which driver hit the other.
The woman’s passenger was able to get out of the car without injuries, but it took firefighters over an hour to cut the car apart and get the driver out. They cut off the doors and part of the roof, and raised the dashboard and steering wheel to get the driver out of the car.
Parent said the driver, a 44-year-old woman, had a partially-severed finger, and the skin on part of her hand had been torn away. Paramedics rushed her to Elliot Hospital.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.