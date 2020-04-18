For the second time in two weeks, a woman delivered a baby on the side of a New Hampshire highway.
New Hampshire State Police received a call for help just after 8 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. A woman, Christine D'Amelio, was in labor, the caller said, in a car parked on the northbound side of F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.
George D'Amelio, who happens to be a Massachusetts state trooper, was driving his pregnant wife Christine from their home in Tyngsborough, Mass. to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
Just after the D'Amelios passed the Bedford tolls on the Everett Turnpike, George D'Amelio had to pull over and call for help. State police arrived just as baby Jackson was born, and helped guide the D'Amelios through the delivery.
The D'Amelios were taken by Bedford ambulance to Catholic Medical Center. State police say all three are healthy.