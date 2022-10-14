US-NEWS-WOMAN-DIES-AFTER-BEING-HIT-1-NY.jpg

An ambulance is flipped on its side after a crash with an SUV on Jewett Ave. and Maine Ave. in Staten Island on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Rose Abuin/New York Daily News)

The victim's shoe

The victim's shoe is pictured Friday on Jewett Ave. in Staten Island on Friday.

A Staten Island woman died Friday when the ambulance taking her to the hospital for injuries she suffered after being struck by a car was hit by a second vehicle and overturned, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was eventually taken by another ambulance to Richmond University Medical Center, following the back-to-back crashes, where she succumbed to her injuries, cops said.

Family of the victim react at the scene of the second crash on Friday.