Woman dies in Pike crash, speed and impairment suspected Staff Report Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Speed and impairment were factors in a crash that took the life of a 30-year-old woman Sunday night in Pike, according to New Hampshire State Police Troop F.The deceased has been identified as Jacquelyn Decareau, no address was provided.On Sunday night, troopers responded to a report of a disturbance in Glencliff, but before they'd arrived Decareau had left the area heading toward Haverhill.The truck she was driving, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, would be found crashed in Pike on Route 25. The vehicle was in a field near the Haverhill-Benton town line, according to state police.Decareau, the driver and lone occupant of the Tacoma, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, according to police."Investigating troopers believe that speed and impairment led to this fatal crash," state police said. Troopers were assisted on scene by Haverhill police, North Haverhill Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance.Decareau was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.