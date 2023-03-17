A 60-year-old woman from New Hampshire was killed in a snowmobile crash in Groton on Thursday, according to authorities.
Authorities said Friday that it appears speed may have been a factor.
The snowmobiler had left the trail while attempting to navigate a curve after a long straightaway. Handling would not have been at its best with daytime temperatures in the low 40s, causing the trail to be soft and mushy, according to authorities.
The woman, described as an avid snowmobiler who rides most every weekend during the season, was equipped with proper riding apparel including a helmet, according to Fish and Game
Authorities responded to the report of a serious snowmobile crash on corridor 24 in Groton. Hebron Fire Department and Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the nearest access point at Sculptured Rocks. Some rescue personnel rode in a Hardy Country Snowmobile Club trail groomer.
The woman had departed before 5 p.m. for an evening trail ride with a friend with no destination in mind. Shortly after starting, the two became separated and her companion couldn’t locate her and spent several hours searching, authority said.
It wasn’t until the friend called a family member of the woman who was able to track her cell phone that her location became known. The companion responded to the area and located the missing woman off the trail in some trees. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.