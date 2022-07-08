ROCHESTER – A 40-year-old Rochester woman drowned Thursday in the Salmon Falls River.

New Hampshire State Police Communications received a call regarding a possible drowning on the Salmon Falls River in Rochester on Thursday at about 4 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Frisbee Ambulance personnel responded.

Doreen Allen, 40, of Rochester was pulled from the water and CPR was performed. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol Sergeant Joshua Dirth at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2115.