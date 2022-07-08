Woman drowns in Salmon Falls River Staff Report Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ROCHESTER – A 40-year-old Rochester woman drowned Thursday in the Salmon Falls River.New Hampshire State Police Communications received a call regarding a possible drowning on the Salmon Falls River in Rochester on Thursday at about 4 p.m.New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Frisbee Ambulance personnel responded.Doreen Allen, 40, of Rochester was pulled from the water and CPR was performed. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital and pronounced dead.Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol Sergeant Joshua Dirth at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2115. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack GoFundMe raises nearly $50,000 for Walter ‘Wally’ Shaw, ‘selfless’ firefighter injured during set up for North Andover fireworks show {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man shot to death; self-defense claim under investigation NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Boston reacts to Patriot Front hate march: ‘Children of the KKK are not welcomed here’ State police respond to fatal crash in Randolph Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Injured Weare man and another rider cited for speed after ATV crash in Columbia Men ejected from boat without lifejackets had to be rescued as boat created ‘circle of death,’ officials say Death toll in Missouri Amtrak derailment climbs to four as NTSB probe begins Three motorcycle crashes in three days leave three dead, two badly hurt Request News Coverage