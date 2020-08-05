Conway police say a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday evening after a tree fell on the three-unit structure at 655 Kearsarge Road in North Conway.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause of death, said police, adding that while the woman was identified as the 60-year-old resident of the apartment she will not be named until after her family has been notified.
Lt. Chris Mattei, a spokesman for Conway police, said in a prepared statement on Wednesday that his department’s dispatch center received a call at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday from a woman reporting that a tree had fallen onto her apartment building.
The woman was rescued from her basement apartment, in which she was trapped, and first responders also learned that another woman was in the second-floor apartment at the time the tree fell.
Conway police received more than two dozen calls for trees and power lines down between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday as storms moved through the area, police said.
As of 10:15 a.m., New Hampshire utilities reported 48,000 without power, according to information available on their websites.
Updates to follow as more information becomes available.