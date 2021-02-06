BERLIN — A 51-year-old Hooksett woman was badly hurt when she lost control of her snowmobile and crashed onto the icy Dead River Friday afternoon.
A call for help came around 2 p.m. from a 911 caller, who told the dispatcher that a member of his riding party had crashed off Trail 108 in the vicinity of Pleasant Street, according to a statement from Fish and Game.
Emergency personnel from Berlin fire, police and EMS responded and were able to rescue the victim, who was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her name was not released.
A Fish and Game conservation officer investigated the crash and determined that the operator took too wide a turn on an ungroomed section of trail, which caused her machine to go over a snow berm and onto the river.
The operator had limited snowmobiling experience, officials said. Her helmet was shattered as a result of the crash, but it likely saved her from more serious injuries, Fish and Game said.