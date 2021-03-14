A Massachusetts woman sustained a significant leg injury Saturday afternoon after putting her foot down during a slow speed snowmobile rollover in Berlin, according to Fish and Game.
Alison Pacheco, 31, of Swanzey, was a passenger on a snowmobile being operated by a family member when the rollover occurred around 3:45 p.m.
The rollover happened during an uphill portion of the kilowatt Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park. A ski dropped into a divot in the trail causing the machine to tip to one side, according to a news release.
“It is believed that Pacheco instinctively put a foot down to stop a rollover, which in turn resulted in a leg injury,” the release reads.
Someone in the riding party rode to summons help. Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers responded to the area to assist.
Rescuers used Berlin fire’s tracked Utility Terrain Vehicle to get Pacheco to an ambulance staged on White Street shortly before 6 p.m. She was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.