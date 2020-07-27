A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off Bailey Island in Casco Bay, near Harpswell, Maine, officials said Monday.
According to a Maine Marine Patrol news release on Monday, an eyewitness reported a woman was swimming off the shore near White Sails Lane when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.
Kayakers nearby towed the victim to shore and EMS responders were called to the scene where she was pronounced dead.
The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick confirmed her agency received a call reporting a possible shark attack off the coast of Harpswell, Maine, at 3:37 p.m. Monday.
Wyrick said the Coast Guard launched a small boat from the Coast Guard station in South Portland, Maine, to help in the rescue, but the effort was called off after they received word two kayakers helped transport a person in the water back to shore.
Harpswell is located in Casco Bay in the Gulf of Maine, about 40 miles north of Portland.
A seal carcass with very large bite marks on it — 19 inches in radius — washed up on a Maine beach recently.
James Sulikowski of the Sulikowski Shark and Fish Conservation at Arizona State University told McClatchy News Service the bite marks were likely from a great white shark, and a large one.
“Nineteen inches is a good size,” Sulikowski told McClatchy News. “Minimum 11 feet. Probably bigger.”
The seal appeared on a beach in Phippsburg, Sulikowski said in a Facebook post. Phippsburg is just east of Harpswell.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has posted video in recent weeks of great white sharks 14 feet in length off Nova Scotia.